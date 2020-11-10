Anambra Assembly commences 2021 budget defence by MDAs

The 2021 budget defence by government ministries and agencies has commenced, on Tuesday, at the Anambra State House of Assembly Complex in Awka in line with the resolution of the House to pass the 2021 appropriation bill before the end of November 2021.

During the exercise, the Ministry of Economic Planning, Finance, Transport, Environment, and Education, appeared before the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation and defended their 2021 budget estimate with the committee expressing satisfaction with their performance.

In his remarks, the Chairman, House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Honourable Obinna Emeneka, explained that the process provides the platform for government organs to give an account of their 2020 budget performance and justify whatever fund they are asking for 2021 budget.

Emeneka, who represents Anambra East State Constituency, added that the observations made by the committee will form their decision during collation process of the budget, assuring Ndi Anambra of a realistic budget that will meet their expected needs despite the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic and the EndSARS lockdowns.

The Committee also lauded the media for discharging its public enlightenment service exceedingly well in the state.

The State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mr Mike Okoye, Commissioner Education, Prof. Kate Omenugha and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Dr Emmanuel Okafor, on their brief remarks, emphasized that their various Ministries has rebranded Anambra State which made it synonymous with excellence by always informing the people about what is going on in the state and using their feedback to inform the government of their needs, expectations and requirements which had enabled the state to achieve excellence in all sector of the economy, especially Security and the workers’ welfare.

In his remark, one of the committee member and the Lawmaker representing Ogbaru 1 state constituency, Honourable Noble Igwe,(PDP), commended the Ministries for projecting the ongoing development revolution in Anambra State and urged them to utilise the money allocated to their various Ministries for the interest of the people.

The Chairman House Committee on Transport, Honourable Patrick Udoba and some members of the committee, including Honorable Edward Ibuzor (Onitsha North 11), Honorable Laurence Ezeudu, Dunukofia Constituency, Mr Nonso Okafor (Nnewi North) and Dr Timothy Ifedioranma, on their part, asked the ministries that appeared before the committee to surpass their budget performance last year so that the people will enjoy more dividends of the present administration of Governor Willie Obiano.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Anambra Assembly commences 2021 budget defence by MDAs