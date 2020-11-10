Osun warns public school principals against selling uniforms to students

Osun State Government on Tuesday warned that should any school authority including their principals be caught selling or distributing school uniforms to students in the state, they would face the consequences.

Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode who handed down the warning in Osogbo, affirmed that school uniforms are to be purchased in the open markets from textile dealers in the state and should be also produced by tailors in the state.

It will be recalled that the government had earlier announced, as part of the review of some extent education policies in the state, that every school should return to its old-established and recognised public uniform with effect from the new academic session as against the current single uniform regime in the state.

However, apparently reacting to the rumours going round the state that some school authorities and principals are planning to buy school uniforms in bulk and sell to their students to make quick profit, the commissioner advised parents to go straight to the open markets for the purchase of their children’s uniforms as no school authority or principal is allowed to assume the duty of selling or distributing uniforms to students in the state.

According to her, “it is not the monopoly or exclusive preserve of any school or individual to do so and the state executive council has established this commerce-driven guideline to provide an avenue for businesses within the state to receive a boost during this period.

“No authority of schools should be allowed to sell or distribute uniforms to students in their domain as part of the protocols of the reversal to old uniforms with effect from the new 2020/2021 academic session.”

The government, however, enjoined all parents to embrace the state’s commerce-driven guideline by patronising traders and businesses within the state for the educational consumables of their children and wards.

“The government also commended the gesture of Old Students’ Associations that have taken it upon themselves to support their Alma Mater with uniforms while working with the government for the smooth return of the pride and honour of their schools,” Egbemode stated.

