Anambra State government has allegedly sacked the women’s leader of Ebenebe community in Awka North Local Government Area, Mrs Favour Nworah for supporting the Labour Party, her candidates in the last election.

Nworah was sacked as the Women President General of Ebenebe Town Union, Women Wing (ETU WW) last month on the allegation that he appeared severally at Labour Party rallies and also wore their vest.

The sack has sparked off protest in the community as women of the community have taken to the streets, calling for her reinstatement.

In protest staged in the community at the weekend, Mrs Florence Nnatu, who led the protesters, accused some leaders of the community of having a hand in the crisis that has caused division among the women.

“We are calling on our community leaders, our husbands, who have a hand in this crisis that is dividing their wives, to remove their hands from it,” Nnatu said.

The sacked Women’s Leader, Mrs Favour Nworah, while speaking with journalists admitted to have supported candidate of the Labour Party, for House of Assembly position.

She said: “I supported LP, and the House of Assembly candidate, Onwuje, because he is my husband and always by my side. APGA candidate never called me even once, talk more of coming to me as his woman PG, even though I am from the same ward with him.

“I remain an APGA member, and I worked for APGA and Soludo during the 2021 governorship elections. I couldn’t sleep because I know what I did for APGA and Soludo. I used my money, my products, my strength and time for my party APGA to make sure soludo won. I visited all the wards in Awka north to make sure women votes count.”

Nigerian Tribune gathered that a new women’s leader, Mrs Josephine Okafor has been appointed in place of Nworah by the Anambra State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Ify Obinabo.

Obinabo, however could not speak to our correspondent on the whether Nworah was truly removed for supporting Labour party. She declined comment on the matter when reached on the phone.

Nworah was said to have been elected in 2019 for a four year term, and was yet to complete her term before she was removed from office.