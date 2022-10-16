Anambra APC reacts to Ngige’s comment on Tinubu

The Anambra State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has described as a personal opinion, a recent statement attributed to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, over the party presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Responding on a live Arise Television monitored programme on his choice of the presidential candidate, between the APC candidate, Bola Tinubu and Labour Party flag bearer, Peter Obi, Ngige had said both Tinubu and Peter Obi are his friends.

In his reaction, the APC Chairman in the southeast state, Chief Basil Ejidike, dissociated the APC under his leadership in the state from Ngige’s comment on the said Television interview.

Ejidike said Anambra APC has started grassroots mobilisation for the victory of its presidential candidate and all other candidates seeking elective offices on the ruling party platform.

According to him, Anambra APC will work hard to give Tinubu surprising results at the poll against all odds.

He said: Ngige never said he represented the party during the interview and whatever he said was personal and does not reflect the position of the party in Anambra state.”

The state chapter also declared that one Okelo Madukaife who was a former APC state publicity secretary has since 2020 ceased to be its spokesman.

Ejidike called on the general public to disregard Senator Ngige’s response in the said TV interview and maintained that Anambra will honour Tinubu and the party with massive votes in the forthcoming general elections.

While expressing worry over the activities of one Okelo Madukaife who was the former state publicity secretary of the party, the state chairman declared that “Okelo had been sacked by the party in 2021 and replaced with Valentine Oliobi as the substantive publicity secretary of the party in the state.

“He has been parading himself as the party’s spokesman when he is not a member.

“If the former national chairman of the party Adams Oshiomhole could step aside, I don’t know why Okelo Madukaife is still parading himself as the publicity secretary of the state APC.

“He was suspended in July 2021 for anti-party activities. As a chairman of the party, I am not aware that Okelo has been re-admitted to the party. He is not a member of Anambra State APC.”

