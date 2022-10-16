Supreme Court Justices urge Judicial officers to institutionalise justice

Judicial officers in Nigeria have been urged to always do justice to all matters before them as it is their bestowed responsibility.

A Supreme Court Judge, Justice Amina Augie, gave the advice at a reception organised by the Nigerian Law School Class of 89/90 in Abuja in honour of the new president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Yakubu Maikyau,

According to Justice Augie, the country has placed enormous responsibilities on the members of the Nigerian Bar and the Bench to deliver justice.

“Where Justice prevails you have peace, you have contentment, you have everything there. So, for us to have justice, we need to institutionalize it.” Justice Augie said and described the emergence of Mr Yakubu Maikyau as the NBA president, as deserving in view of his professional disposition in handling matters in court.

In their various speeches at the occasion, the Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Bagudu, and his Jigawa State counterpart, Badaru Abubakar, said, Maikyau is not only a fine lawyer but also a philanthropist who touches the lives of vulnerable community members in Kebbi in various aspects.

They congratulated him on the new office, urging him to do more for the benefits of humanity.

In his speech, Maikyau pledged his commitment to deliver on the task before the bar and emphasized the need for members of the Bar and the Bench to ensure Justice to all matters and under any circumstances in the country.

He said justice is responsible for development and prosperity adding that “our primary responsibility is justice and justice for the society. What this country requires us to offer as lawyers is to ensure Justice. We have the singular honour and integrity to dispense justice to the people of this country.”

Maikyau noted that justice is the reason people exist pointing out that “people can exist without a religion but cannot exist without justice.”

Speaking on allegations of corruption levelled against judicial officers in the country, the NBA President said such allegations are not true and urged lawyers to rise up to speak against it.

“Let the entire country and beyond know that we are not a people call to this profession that can be compromised.”

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola and many senior Justices and Judges as well as members of the Nigerian Bar Association class of 89/90 attended the event.

