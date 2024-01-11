Anambra State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has warned the former Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige to stop frustrating the party’s effort to take over power from the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) come 2025 governorship election in the state.

The party accused the Minister of being self-centered in the affairs of the party in the state.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that Ngige, while speaking to Journalists at his country home in Alor, Idemili South Local Government Area of the State, recently, said that there are two factions of the party in the state but maintained that the situation would not be a problem when the next governorship election comes up in 2025.

He said: “Of course, there is APC 1 and [there is] APC 2 in the state. I will not deny that. I am both the father and face of APC in Anambra. I am certain that some newcomers have joined us since 2021.

“Party is like a church in which you do not stop people from entering; you do not stop people from entering the party to look for salvation or to support the government in power.

“But the challenge is that the new entrants do not want to reckon with old members who have laboured for the party. The old members laboured for the party from the time we were in the Social Democratic Party, SDP, to Advanced Congress of Democrats, ACD, to Action Congress, AC, to Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN, and finally birthed as APC.”

Reacting further in a statement signed and made available to Journalists in Awka on Thursday by the State Publicity Secretary, Iyke Oliobi, Esq, the party noted that with likes of likes of Senator Andy Uba, Sir Paul Chukwuma, Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah, Sen. Uche Ekwunife and a host of others, APC is fully prepared to take over Agu Awka government house come 2025.

The statement read; “Our attention has been drawn to the recent interview by the former Minister of Labour in the Buhari administration, Senator Chris Ngige.

“We consider it necessary that some issues raised therein are put in proper perspectives. This becomes very necessary when we realize that no one ever fails an examination they set for themselves.

“There is no denying the fact that Ngige is one of the founding fathers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra state which transmuted from SDP to AD, ACD, AC, ACN, and finally, APC. The question to ask is how well did the party fare during the period Ngige held sway.

“Undoubtedly, Ngige enjoyed a large followership of very loyal party faithful during this period. The reason people engage in party activities is to better their lot. Many of Ngige’s followers soon became disillusioned as the only person whose interest was served during the saga was Ngige himself. It was a taboo to oppose him. He single-handedly picked those that contested elections. Everything revolved around him. Ngige closed the door against popular politicians who were likely to challenge his authority and went on to contest every election from 2007 to 2015. In 2007 he contested the governorship election which was eventually cancelled by the Supreme Court in a landmark judgment that extended the tenure of Peter Obi to 2010. In 2010 he again contested the governorship race and lost to Peter Obl. In 2015 he contested the Anambra central senatorial seat and lost to Uche Ekwunife.

“The sheer determination of Ngige loyalists who believed that their fortune would only change if their leader, Ngige became a Senator yielded a positive result in 2011. Ngige was thus able to defeat Dora Akunyili who enjoyed tremendous support from Governor Peter Obi and clinched the Anambra central senatorial seat. Ngige went on to serve as Minister of Labour in the cabinet of PMB after his tenure as Senator and held the position for the two successive tenures of PMB.

“It soon became clear to Ngige loyalists that their much-awaited reward would never come as none of them was considered for appointment by Ngige with the exception of his family members. In frustration and disappointment, they withdrew their support for Ngige in drove thus ending the Ngige era.

“The stunted growth of APC in Anambra state can largely be attributed to Ngige’s leadership style. It is on record that Ngige did not support the governorship bid of Tony Nwoye in 2017 neither did he support the governorship bid of Andy Uba for fear of losing his stranglehold on the party. He did not support the presidential bid of Senator Tinubu. Ngige can therefore not claim any credit for the new look APC is wearing in Anambra.

“It is also not true that there are two factions of APC in Anambra state. Such factions exist only in the figment of the imagination of the conjurer. The issue of a faction led by Barr. Emeka Ibe was squarely put to rest when the Appeal Court sitting in Awka which on the 22nd of February, 2023 dismissed the judgment of an Anambra State High Court seeking the nullification of the state congress of the APC in Anambra state that gave a four-year mandate to the Chief Sir. Basil Ejidike-led State Working Committee down to the Ward Excos, for lack of merit.”

“The recent effort being made by the Basil Ejidike-led State Working Committee to re-position the party is bearing fruits with the influx of notable politicians into the party. It is high time Ngige repents of this his ego massaging attitude of ‘’I am the face of APC in Anambra” and join hands with the likes of Senator Andy Uba, Sir Paul Chukwuma, Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah, Sen. Uche Ekwunife and a host of others to ensure that APC takes over Agu Awka government or stop frustrating the effort,” the statement concluded.

