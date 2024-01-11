Sokoto State government has vowed to ensure continuous and regular inspection of all the ongoing projects under the state Ministry of Works and Transport.

The State Deputy Governor, Idris Mohammed Gobir, made the vow while inspecting ongoing rehabilitation of Kasuwar Daji road networks and Wajeke five hundred Housing units in Wamakko.

Gobir, who is the overseer of the ministry said the measure was aimed at ensuring that the projects are executed according to specifications.

At Kasuwar Daji road networks project, he expressed satisfaction with the construction of drainages and culverts being carried out.

He however hoped that the contractor would maintain the tempo up to the level of completion.

“A few days ago, Governor Ahmed Aliyu was at the site for inspection visit.

“This has indicated the commitment of the current administration to ensuring that all contracts awarded are executed based on the contract agreement

“I called on tthe company’s handling this projects to complete the project within three months”

Earlier in his remarks, the Site Engineer of the construction firm, Isah Dan’iya Argungu, said the work on the construction of drainages and levelling of the road is going on smoothly.

He pledged the company’s determination to complete the project as scheduled.

At Wajeke Housing construction site, the Deputy governor expressed satisfaction as some houses were at roofing and linter levels.

He said that apart from houses, the project included construction of mosques, schools, Hospitals, and police stations among others.

He called on all the contractors to intensify efforts toward the completion of the projects.

The Deputy Governor was accompanied on the visit by the permanent secretary of the ministry Alhaji Abdulkadir Ahmad and the Director, Civic Engineering, Engineer Atiku Mohammed Shagari.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE