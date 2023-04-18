The Amotekun Corps in Osun said it has secured the release of a man kidnapped from Fulani settlements at Ago-Igbira in Ila-Orangun area of the State.

The Amotekun Commander in the State retired Brig-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Osogbo.

Adewinmbi said the victim, Muhammed Jubril, was released when the local security outfit closed in on the abductors.

According to him, the abductors bolted and left behind the victim at about 8.00 pm on Monday, when they sighted some operatives of Amotekun.

“The victim was held hostage in the forest between Agbamu and Arandun villages, a forest in the boundary between Osun and Kwara.

“Amotekun was combing the forest based on intelligence report, and as our operatives were closing in on the suspects, they ran away, leaving their victim behind,” he said.

Adewinmbi said that the victim had been reunited with his family without paying ransom, and added that investigation was continuing to arrest the kidnappers.

He said the Seriki Fulani of Ago-Igbira commended and appreciated the efforts of the Amotekun operatives for the release of their son.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Muhammad was abducted from their settlement on Wednesday, April 12, at about 1.40 am, where one Hassan Jubril was killed.

