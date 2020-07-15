Amotekun commences training for 500 recruits in Ondo

By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
Amid final preparations for the take-off of the Western Nigeria Security Network, popularly known as Amotekun Corps in Ondo state, no fewer than 500 people recruited for the exercise have commenced a four weeks training.

The Ondo State Amotekun Corps Commander, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, who disclosed this while speaking with newsmen said the training of the new recruits had commenced some two weeks ago.

Adeleye who assured that that criminal activity will be reduced to the barest minimum with the recruitment of the corps, saying the state government has been giving all necessary assistance to ensure the take-off of the corps.

The Commandant who also warned criminals to steer off from the state disclosed that the state government has procured about 20 Hulu vans and special dogs to combat crimes in the state.

According to him, the recruits would be posted to strategic places across the state, disclosing that offices of the corps would be located in every local government areas in the state.

He expressed satisfaction with the performance of the new recruit, urging them no to compromise in protecting their lands against criminals.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to governor Akeredolu on Security matters, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo also commended the leadership of the agency for successfully driving the government vision for Amotekun.

He assured that the state government will always be ready to give necessary assistance to the corps in combating crimes.

