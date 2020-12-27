Amotekun arrests highway robbery suspect in Ogbomoso

Authorities of the Oyo State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun Corps have apprehended one of the suspected highway armed robbers who have been terrorising Ijawaya village along Ogbomoso-Oyo Road.

The Commandant of Amotekun Corps in the state, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (retd), made this disclosure in a statement he issued on Sunday.

He observed hat Ijawaya village had become unsafe, most especially to travellers as a result of the heinous activities of the suspected robbers, saying nemesis caught up with the suspect when the Amotekun Corps staged a joint patrol on Friday against those terrorising the area.

According to Olayanju, security operatives apprehended one suspected robber, who in turn led security operatives to the robbers’ hideout.

However, he did not give further details on the number of the suspects arrested, the items recovered from them, the location of their hideout and their identities.

The statement read in part: “Ijawaya Village, on the Ogbomoso-Oyo Road, has been a dark spot since because travellers were always robbed there at night.

“At the joint patrol of Amotekun Corps, Oyo Zone, yesternight, this man was apprehended with the help of the villagers, who led us to the robbers’ hide-out. He has been handed to the police.”

