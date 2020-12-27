Gombe industrial park: Govt begins payment of compensation to 700 affected landowners

A total of 700 persons from adjoining villages in Yamaltu-Deba Local Government Area of Gombe State are benefiting from the State Government’s gesture of ensuring that no landowner is short-changed through the payment of adequate compensation.

The State Government has therefore begun the payment of compensation to individuals whose lands have been affected as a result of the establishment of the Gombe industrial park.

Chairman of the compensation committee who is the Commissioner of Finance, Malam Muhammad Gambo Magaji, explained that the compensation is only paid to individuals with pieces of land at the Industrial park site for their support and willingness to hand over their property to the Government for the overall development of the State.

He said that about 1000 hectares of land are being compensated with funds running into hundreds of millions saying that, “Actually the payment is going to be based on the size of individual land, this is Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya’s way of ensuring equity and justice.”

The Commissioner commended the people of Yamaltu for their support and solidarity since the idea of the establishment of the Gombe industrial park was muted by the present APC administration led by Governor Inuwa Yahaya.

Also speaking, the Commissioner of Trade, Industry and Tourism, Alhaji Nasiru Aliyu said that the idea of setting up the Gombe industrial park in Yamaltu-Deba was consequent upon the availability of power, through the Dadin kowa hydropower plant, which is the main driver of the industrial revolution.

On his part the Commissioner of Lands and Survey, Mohammed Danladi Adamu said that during their various consultations with landowners, no group or individuals proved difficult in supporting the good intention of the Inuwa Yahaya’s administration of bringing economic growth and development to their area and the State as a whole.

The Emir of Yamaltu, Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu, said that the establishment of an industrial cluster in his domain by Governor Inuwa Yahaya is enough reason to attract the unalloyed support and loyalty of his people.

The royal father likened the leadership qualities of the Governor to that of the late Sir Ahmadu Bello, Sardauna of Sokoto, whose political ideology was that of social, economic and educational emancipation of the people.

The Emir said: “You all can go to sleep, we are solidly behind the Governor and we are 100% in support of the industrial park establishment.”

The representative of the chairman of Yamaltu Deba Local Government Council said that the people of the area have no choice other than to support opportunities such as this that will last for a lifetime.

While responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Abubakar Diffa who was visibly happy with the turn of events said that Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has displayed a rare leadership quality which will linger on in their minds forever.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE