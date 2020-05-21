Amaechi inaugurates NPA board, charges members on efficiency of Nigerian ports

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has charged the newly inaugurated board members of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to contribute their quota in a way that will promote the efficient running of Nigerian ports.

Amaechi tasked the members to work with the management of the NPA to ensure trade facilitation that will cushion the effects of the COVID-19 in the country.

“Work with the management, it is important to realise that you are not management but a board.

“We are in difficult times and we cannot afford to shut our ports. So, it is important that you facilitate trade in the ports to cushion the effects of COVID-19,” Amaechi stated.

Responding, chairman of the board, Chief Akin Ricketts said the ports in the Southern part of the country were under-utilised.

“We will ensure the decongestion of the ports in Lagos, and ensure the utilisation of the Eastern corridor,” he stated.

Other members of the board are Onari Brown, Sen. Binta Garba, Sen. John Udoidighe, Glazahi Mohammed, Mustapha Aminu, Abdulwahab Adesina, Mohammed and Prof. Idris Abubakar.

