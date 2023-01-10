AMAA founder Peace Anyiam-Osigwe is dead

The founder of the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), Ms. Peace Anyiam Osigwe, is dead.

It was gathered that she died late Monday, 10th January 2023, in Lagos, after being in a coma since Saturday.

A movie producer, Obi Emelonye, confirmed Osigwe’s death.

Obi said, “Thank you and good night, Dada Peace,” the producer of Last Flight to Abuja said.

Also, another Nollywood icon, Mike Nliam, said, “The founder of the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) and president of the Association of Movie Producers of Nigeria, Peace Anyiam Osigwe, is gone to be with d Lord!

The deceased would be remembered as one of those who shaped the face of the new Nollywood.