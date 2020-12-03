Alumnus gives scholarship to 15 students at EACOED 4th national conference

Ninety eighty-seven (1987) alumnus of Emmanuel Alayande College of Education (EACOED) and chairman at the Fourth National Conference organised by the School of Secondary Education (Arts and Social Sciences programmes) of the institution, Dr Olatunde Oladokun, has given scholarships to 15 students of the departments of History, Christian Religious Studies and Islamic Studies of the institution.

Oladokun, who is the Chairman, SEAP Microfinance Bank Limited, also donated 10 sewing machines and 10 hair dryers to the School of Vocational and Technical Education with 10 laptops each to the remaining five faculties of the college.

A statement by the Special Assistant on Media Matters to the provost of the institution, Wale Adeoye, made available to the Nigerian Tribune, said the scholarships would cover the beneficiaries’ academic programmes for five years, as well as their master’s programmes.

Speaking on this year’s theme of the conference entitled “National Security at a Cross-Road: Recourse in the Humanities, Sciences and Technology, the Provost of EACOED , Dr Rasak Adefabi, expressed appreciation to the Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, for his choice of the college for the conference, saying it was an affirmation of the position of the school as the primus inter pares (first among equals).

According to Dr Adefabi, Nigeria is enmeshed in challenges ranging from insecurity, poverty, hunger, poor health delivery, low quality education to erratic power supply, among others, which he noted had affected the well-being of underprivileged Nigerians, as well as impeded economic development of the nation.

He commended Governor Makinde for prioritising the security of the state.

Special Adviser on Security Matters to the Oyo State Governor, Compol Fatai Owoseni ( retd), at the three-day event, noted that security being everyone’s business should not be left in the hands of the government alone.

According to Owoseni, “Police is a reflection of the society. If the police is bad, then, the society is bad too.”

Professor Rasheed Olaniyi of the Department of History, University of Ibadan, in his paper entitled “Resurgence of Vigilantism in the Era of National Security Conundrum in Nigeria” submitted that “Vigilantes are extremely indispensable in the promotion of national security in terms of intelligence gathering, crime control and counter-insurgency.”

The Dean, School of Secondary Education (Arts and Social Science Programmes), Mr Kolade Akindele, who acknowledged that security in Nigeria was indeed at a cross-road, advised functionaries in government to embrace modern techniques that would put lasting solution to the issue.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Nigeria Back Into Recession, Worst Since 1987

Nigeria is back into a recession. This time, it is the worst the country has experienced since 1987…

ICYMI: Why We Can’t Call Off Strike Now –ASUU

It is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as the president of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi has said there are certain steps to be taken to reach a final conclusion on the issue…