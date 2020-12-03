ICAN confers awards on poly Rector, Adebiyi

The Institute of the Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) Ibadan and district society has bestowed awards of excellence on The Polytechnic Ibadan and its Rector, Professor Kazeem Adekunle Adebiyi.

The double honour awards were received by the institution’s chairman of the Governing Council, Professor Kunle Akinyemi, on behalf of the institution, just as the Rector personally received his own.

The polytechnic was recognised by ICAN for its contributions in the last 50 years for the technological development in the country as well as its efforts in the areas of commerce and industry.

The institution was also honoured for its immense contributions to financial institutions where the bulk of its products were making waves.

Mr Abiodun Adedeji, the 21st chairman of ICAN Ibadan and district society, noted that the products of the institution formed a reasonable percentage of the membership of ICAN, noting that the institution itself had a very strong relationship with the body of accountants.

The ICAN president, Dame Onome Joy Adewuyi, who had earlier paid a courtesy call on the management of the institution, was received on behalf of the rector by the deputy rector, Mrs Abiodun Olubunmi Olubamiwa and other members of the management team.

She commended the polytechnic for “being the foremost institution that trains accountants in Nigeria.”

In her response, the deputy rector, Mrs Olubamiwa assured ICAN president that the institution would continue to maintain the standard in character and learning, which she said had made it a first choice institution among young admission seekers in Nigeria.

