Allow me to choose my successor, Buhari tells APC, governors

President Muhammadu Buhari has apparently requested the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and governors elected under it to accord him the discretion of choosing his own successor just as the state chief executives have been opportune to do.

This followed a meeting on Tuesday between him, the National Chairman of the APC, Adamu Abdulahi, and the 22 governors elected under the party.

According to a tweet by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Affairs, Ajuri Ngelale, on his Twitter handle @AjuriNgelale after the meeting which took place in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the President referred to the freedom of the APC second term governors enjoyed in picking their own successors and demanded reciprocity.

The presidential aide tweeted: “H.E. President @MBuhari Tasks APC Governors On Reciprocity As Successorship Process Nears Finality: “2nd term Governors have the privilege of promoting successors that are capable of driving their visions. I solicit the reciprocity of the Governors in picking my own successor.”

The tweet was tagged to the President’s verified Twitter account @MBuhari.

According to a statement issued earlier by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), the President admonished the participants to come up with a candidate that reflects all the values and virtues of the party.





Buhari affirmed that consultations will continue in the days leading to the national convention to ensure that all the aspirants are carried along as he advised the meeting to work towards the emergence of a candidate who can give Nigerians a sense of victory and confidence before the 2023 election.

The statement quoted the President telling them: “The processes for the 2023 General Elections have commenced in earnest and I note that the most successful political parties globally have always relied on their internal cohesion and a strong leadership brand to achieve bigger electoral fortunes. Our party, the APC, shall not be any different, more so as we are still implementing the blueprint for a more prosperous nation.”

The President warned that he will apply stronger control on the ruling party in his last year at the helm to ensure that it remains strong and united so that it can retain power.

He added: “As I begin the final year of my second term as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and leader of the party, I recognise the compelling need for me to provide stronger leadership to the party under this transition process and to ensure that it happens in an orderly manner.

“Such leadership is required so that the party remains strong and united. It is also needed to improve our electoral fortunes by ensuring that it retains power at the centre, holds the great majority in various legislative chambers and also gains additional number of states.

“In a few days, the party will be holding its Convention during which primaries would take place to pick the Presidential Flag Bearer for the 2023 General Elections. This is a very significant process and its outcome should prove to the world, the positive quality of the APC regarding democratic principles, culture as well as leadership.”

The President appealed to all the Governors “to allow our interests to converge, our focus to remain on the changing dynamics of our environment, the expectations of our citizens and the global community. Our objective must be the victory of our party and our choice of candidate must be someone who would give the Nigerian masses a sense of victory and confidence even before the elections.”

While assuring that the consultation process will continue to ensure that all aspirants and stakeholders are brought on board right through to the convention, he stressed that it would also ensure that any anxiety occasioned by different factors are effectively brought under control, “and that our party emerges stronger.”

Speaking on behalf of the state governors, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum said the party must build on successes of its recent elective convention, and the primaries conducted so far, “and come up with a candidate who will walk in the footsteps of patriotism and love for the country, which Mr President has shown,” adding: “We will support Mr President to have a very successful convention.”

