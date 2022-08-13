Allergic to rice, milk and fish

I have noticed that my body reacts badly to some food items such as Rice, Fresh Milk and Fish including sea food. Kindly let me know what causes allergy and what I can do about it.

Chinwe (by SMS)

An allergic reaction is a reaction to a substance that is typically harmless to most other people. Allergies happen when a person’s immune system overreacts to a substance that the person has breathed in, touched, or eaten. Allergens—the antigens that bring on an allergic reaction—may be foods, medications, plants or animals, chemicals, dust, or molds. Just as you stated, common food allergy triggers are the proteins in cow’s milk, eggs, peanuts, wheat, soy, fish, shellfish, and tree nuts. Although there are some anti- allergy medications, the best way to avoid allergy is to avoid whatever may trigger the allergy.

