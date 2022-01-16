Alleged plagiarism: Appeal Court dismisses FUNAAB’s case against two lecturers

An Appeal Court in the Lagos Judicial Division has dismissed a case of plagiarism filed by the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), against Dr Janet Bamgbose and Mr Akeem Bamigbade, who were lecturers of the institution.

The duo of Bamgbose and Bamigbade who were Associate professor and Assistant Lecturer respectively, until their disengagement from the services of the university, had approached a lower court seeking justice on claims that their appointments were wrongfully terminated on the allegation of plagiarism.

They contend that they were not accorded fair hearing in the course of appearing before the Investigate Panel, and subsequently the Governing Council of the institution.

The lecturers said the decision by the university to terminate their appointments was malicious, arguing that the appellant did not comply with the Provision of Section 18 (3) of the Federal University of Agriculture Act (Cap 22) Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 in constituting the Staff Disciplinary Committee that ‘tried” their matter.

They had appealed to the institution to reconsider its decision after they had been served with their letters of termination, while the institution failed to respond to their pleas.

Some of the relief sought by Bamgbose and Bamigbade at the lower court was a declaration that their termination by the University vide its Letters of Termination dated May 10, 2013, served on them individually was wrongful; unlawful; illegal; null and void and of not effect whatsoever being contrary to the procedure on Staff Discipline as contained in Section 18 of the Federal University of Agriculture Act.

They also sought for a declaration that the termination of their appointments by the University based on the final decision of the University Council composed of the members of the Investigation Panel and members of the Staff Disciplinary Committee, whose report is considered and approved was unlawful for being in breach of the Principle of Natural Justice and Fair Hearing.

While the university argued at the lower court that the respondents’ employment were terminated on the ground of plagiarism and that the institution complied with the Provisions and Procedure stipulated by Law.

However, Hon Justice J.D Peters of the National Industrial Court sitting at the Lagos Judicial Division in the Suit No: NICN/IA/ 371/2013 on the 1st of December 2016, granted the reliefs sought by Bamgbose and Bamigbade.

FUNAAB dissatisfied by the decision of the lower court filed its Original Notice of Appeal on the 2nd of December, 2016.

Justice Adebunkola Adeoti Banjoko supported by Justice Obande Festus Ogbuinya and Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar in the Appeal Suit No: CA/ L/ 127/2017 dismissed the appeal filed by FUNAAB.

Banjoko said “From the above analysis, one can only safely conclude that the Appellant (FUNAAB) was the complainant and at the same time the judge determining the fate of the respondents’ in the allegation against them, and by so doing, it cannot be said that the respondents’ would enjoy fair hearing in the process. This Appeal is hereby dismissed.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.Alleged plagiarism: Appeal Court dismisses FUNAAB’s case against two lecturers