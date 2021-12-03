Alleged N15.7m debt: Court strikes out Kogi Assembly’s motion

A Kogi State High Court sitting in Lokoja has struck out a motion seeking to stop the provision of more evidence before it by the plaintiff in the case between a private company, Ce triple F global services limited against the Kogi State House of Assembly over the failure of the latter to pay N15,780, 920 debt.

The plaintiff in the charge before the Kogi State High Court is praying that the court compels the assembly to pay the said money which was owed for the supply of LG TV 43, Central Stabilizer, Thermocool Fridge 185ltr, Thermocool Fridge 195ltr and 36000 BTU Royal Floor Air Conditioner to the Assembly in October 2016.

Recalled that the complainant who is the Chief Executive Officer of Ce triple F Global Services Limited, Engr. Chris Edime, had told the court that the items were supplied to the Assembly when Alfa Umar Imam was the Speaker of the house while the current Speaker, Prince Mathew Kolawole, was the Majority Leader and the current Majority Leader, Abdullahi Bello was the Minority Leader.

“Shortly after the crisis broke out in the assembly that removed Imam as the speaker, Kolawole emerged as the leader of the house. Prince Mather Kolawole and other principal officers then were all aware of this transaction that we supplied all these items to the Assembly and we installed them.

“But surprisingly, we raised an invoice for it to be paid, up till now, nothing has been done. There was a time we were told to write a letter to the Clerk of the House in which we did on several occasions. But nothing has been done up till this moment that is why we have taken the matter to court,” Edime told the Court in October 2021.

The company is also charging the Assembly for damages and a bridge of Contract as a cash and credit sale invoice dated was raised in the same year by the company indicating that the supply of the goods had not been paid for by the Assembly.

At the resumed hearing of the case o in a suit number HLC/107/2020 before Hon. Justice J.J Mejebi and which was between CE Triple F Global Service Limited and one other versus Kogi State House of Assembly and three others, Counsel to the Assembly filed a statement that the job awarded to the company was not done.

Counsel to the plaintiff Barrister Sam Akoji while responding to the position of the Assembly filed a reply showing how his client met the demands of the Assembly when the contract was awarded in 2016.

“The Assembly Counsel filed a motion telling the court to strike out our reply which was dismissed by my Lord. The Court has dismissed their motion insisting that the document that was filed by us was proper,” Barrister Akoji added.

