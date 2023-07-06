The Police High Command on Thursday said that in an effort to address the misconduct displayed by certain Police personnel from the Edo State Police Command, who were responsible for an unfortunate incident involving a citizen in Ekpoma, the Acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has disbanded the team with immediate effect.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer FPRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi,

The statement explained that the measure was aimed to establish a standard and regulated approach to police operations in the area.

According to it, “the ultimate goal is to rebuild public trust in the Police Force,” the spokesperson said.

It further explained that the officers involved were undergoing disciplinary charges and administrative procedures.

According to it, “this proactive step emphasizes the IGP’s unwavering commitment to holding officers accountable for their actions, as such behaviour will never be tolerated within the Nigeria Police Force.

“The Inspector-General of Police reiterates his dedication to upholding the highest levels of professionalism and ethical conduct within the force.

“He also urges members of the public to always cooperate with Police Officers as they carry out their legal duties,” he said.

