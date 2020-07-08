Alleged bribery: Another witness indicts Senator Sani as court adjourns till July 9

Again, a prosecution witness Mohammed Dauda, on Wednesday, testified against former Senator Shehu Sani, in the alleged bribery charge filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The anti-graft agency charged Sani with two counts bordering on alleged bribery before justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

While giving his testimony, Dauda, a prosecution witness and son of Alhaji Sani Dauda, Chairman of ASD Motors told the court that his father handed over the money Sen. Shehu Sani, returned to the EFCC as an exhibit.

Dauda, under cross-examination by the defence counsel, Mr Abdul Ibrahim, told the court that he was there when his father gave the money to the EFCC as an exhibit.

Dauda also told the court that he was not aware of any case his father had with the EFCC.

While being led in evidence earlier by the prosecutor, Mr Abba Mohammed, Dauda told the court that the former senator met his father in November last year.

According to him, Sani told his father that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and the EFCC were rendering some help to him (his father) and that if a token of gratitude was given, it would be appreciated.

Speaking further Dauda said, “Since the former senator collected money from my father, my father never heard from him again as he neither answered his father’s calls nor called him.

The witness added that Sani contacted his father only after his father reported the matter to the EFCC.

“My father returned from Saudi Arabia and went to the EFCC and that day, at the EFCC, was the first time Sani called him and said if he knew he was around he would have returned his money.

Testifying further, Dauda told the court that following the instructions of the EFCC, he always set a recorder each time Sani met with his father from then on to record their conversation.

He added that the EFCC asked his father to handover to the commission, the money which Sani returned to him, which was a total of $25,000 dollars.

Fatima Umar, another witness and a digital forensic analyst with the commission also gave evidence against Sani.

While giving her evidence, Umar said she extracted data from three phones, one belonging to Sani and the others belonging to the complainant.

She nevertheless added that Sani was not present when the data was being extracted, saying however that the request to extract data from the phones was accompanied by signed consent forms.

At the trial, the prosecutor also tendered some documents through Umar which were admitted and marked as exhibit 1 to 24.

The trial Judge, Justice adjourned the matter till today for continuation of trial.

