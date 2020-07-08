NYSC fixes 2019 batch “B” stream II passing-out for July 16

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Wednesday said the 2019 batch “B” stream II passing-out event will hold across the country on 16th July 2020.

Also, it said due to the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be low-key.

The scheme, in a statement issued and signed by its Director press and public relations, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, in Abuja, said qualified Corps Members would receive their Certificates of National Service (CNS) at the Local Government level.

It further disclosed that distribution of the Certificate of National Service would be staggered for a period of ten days in the first instance, in keeping with the safety measures established by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The statement quoted its NYSC Director-General(DG) Brig Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim to have commended the outgoing Corps Members for their service to the nation, and;”…. for standing out to be counted in this time of national emergency, through the various interventions aimed at combating the spread of COVID-19.”

The NYSC DG charged the Corps Members to remain steadfast in rendering service to the nation and humanity, even after they have concluded their national assignment as that is the hallmark of the Corps.

“Finally, all Corps Members and NYSC stakeholders are advised to stay vigilant, in order to guard against the contraction of COVID-19.

Therefore, all must ensure strict observance of the safety protocols, predicated on consistent use of face masks, proper washing of hands with soap for at least twenty seconds, use of alcohol-based sanitizer, and observing social/physical distancing,” the statement added.

