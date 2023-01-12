2019 governorship election loss; mixture of blessing, lesson — Adelabu

The governorship candidate of ACCORD in Oyo state, Chief Adebayo Adelabu disclosed that his experience in 2019 when he lost a bid to govern the state to Governor Seyi Makinde has put him in a good stead to win the 2023 governorship election.

Adelabu made this known during a one-on-one parley with the governorship candidates organized by the Nigerian Labour Congress, Oyo state chapter in Ibadan on Tuesday.

He described the loss as a mixture of blessing and lesson as it afforded him the opportunity to prepare for the task ahead.

The governorship candidate disclosed that he left his creative job at the Central Bank of Nigeria as Deputy Governor, Operation in order to offer a quality service to the people of Oyo state.

According to him, “I left my job, lost money in 2019 but I did not allow this to wane me down rather I am more focussed.

“I did not allow depression to set in. The passion to serve my dear state is uppermost in my mind.

“I don’t come into politics to make name. My grand parent, Adelabu Penkelemesi is a reputable figure. I don’t come into politics to make money, I left a lucrative appointment at a tender age of 47. I have passion to serve my dear state.

“My investment are in Oyo state unlike others that want to serve or serving the state that cannot boast of a pure water factory.

“Governor Makinde has offered his best but it is quite unfortunate that his best is not what the state deserves. Virtually all the sectors of the economy are in shamble. Oyo state is being referred to as a Pacesetter but with nothing to show for it.





“It is sad to note that payment of salary is now being seen as an achievement when the scripture made us to know that a labourer deserves his wages.

“Our administration, if voted into office will right all the wrongs of the present administration.” he said.