Allegations of arms money found in Buratai’s home fabricated, says legal advisor

The legal team of the former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General T.Y. Buratai (Retd), has reacted to an online publication on the former army chief in relation to an alleged discovery of billions in cash meant for arms and ammunition to fight Boko Haram in his Abuja home, describing the allegations as a sponsored smear campaign against the COAS person and sheer fabrication.

The team led by the legal advisor, Osuagwu Ugochukwu ESQ, on Friday, stated that the allegations are false, concocted to tarnish the image of the Ambassador and are malicious.

Osuagwu in his reaction stated that “my attention has been drawn to a recent publication on the webpage of Sahara reporters titled “EXCLUSIVE: Anti-graft Agency, ICPC Uncovers Billions In Cash Meant For Arms, Ammunition To Fight Boko Haram In Abuja Home Of Ex-Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai” which was published on 23/06/2022.

“I have gone through the said publication and have interfaced with Ambassador T.Y.Buratai and can authoritatively say that the content of the publication is false, concocted and malicious.

“It is on record that on or about April 5, 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the purchase of equipment worth $1bn for the military through the Ministry of Defence.

“It is a fact that the first batch of six Super Tucano fighter jets arrived Nigeria on July 22, 2021, while the final batch of the 12 A-29 Super Tucano fighter jets arrived on October 18, 2021. No arms fund is ever missing contrary to some previous mischievous publications,” he said.

According to him, it should be put on record that no such amount N850M or any similar sum, was found with Ambassador Buratai nor does he have any aide bearing such name as mentioned in the report.

He added that “Ambassador Buratai has no office or house in Wuse, Abuja (address not supplied by SR), nor does he have any bulletproof cars, BMW, G-Wagon (Particulars of the vehicle not also supplied by SR) worth N450m and neither is ICPC investigating any of such allegations.

“We view this as an orchestrated act aimed at tarnishing the image of LT General T.Y Buratai and we shall take all legal steps to hold the publishers accountable for such grievous character assassination on the image of LT.T.Y Buratai(RTD),” he concluded.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Allegations of arms money found in Buratai’s home fabricated, says legal advisor

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III..Allegations of arms money found in Buratai’s home fabricated, says legal advisor

Allegations of arms money found in Buratai’s home fabricated, says legal advisor

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…Allegations of arms money found in Buratai’s home fabricated, says legal advisor