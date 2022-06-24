PDSTRN emerges Winner of Season VIII of Hennessy Artistry VS 

After a series of entries from different parts of the country, and passing through the difficulties of the elimination rounds, the 8th season of the Hennessy Artistry VS Class has come to an end with PDSTRN emerging the winner of the competition.

PDSTRN, Pronounced Pedestrian, whose full name is Bennett Obeya, is a fast-rising rapper, singer and songwriter in the hip hop & afrobeat genre. He was born in Lagos, Nigeria and raised in Toronto, Canada.

PDSTRN, who represents the “Never stop Never settle” spirit of Hennessy, is a returning contestant to the VS Class, started this VS class journey at the Lagos auditions where he competed with over a thousand MCs from across the country for a spot in the class.

After passing the different stages against the likes of Precious Dozi, Teddy, Fozter, Thello, Erena Blaq, Zez, and King Jahvid, he earned his crown in a fierce final battle with Barelyanyhook.

The faceoff between PDSTRN and Barelyanyhook for the title in the final round had both rappers tapping deeper into their creativity.

“I’m so elated… I am grateful for being in this position right now. Shout out to Hennessy, it’s so crazy what they are doing for the culture and I hope they continue to do it to the end of time, cos rappers out here need that.”

Deeply rooted in urban culture, Hennessy reaffirms its commitment to discovering and incubating talented and budding Hip Hop stars with the Hennessy Artistry VS Class platform.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days





A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.