All we want is protection plus food

Muhammad Sabiu, Ishola Michael and AYO AJOGE report that as the New Year unfolds, Nigerians are still hopeful that things could get better in the country, if the government did the right things, though some have given up hope for better days.

Many Nigerians and indeed citizens of the world would not forget in a hurry the year 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic affected the whole world, especially its economy. In Nigeria, the situation did not really get better as things became tighter for workers, businessmen and indeed for the unemployed. No one knows for sure yet what 2022 would bring, though economic forecast does not predict a very bright year.

The usual promise by those in government that things would get better has literally failed to resonate with the ordinary Nigerian as many have resigned themselves to fate even as they still look up to those in authority to turn things around.

Sunday Tribune engaged some Nigerians on their expectations and hopes for the year. From Birnin Kebbi to Kaduna, Bauchi, Gusau, Lagos and Ibadan, most respondents were unanimous in the desire to see government tackle the problems of insecurity, food security, the economy, agriculture, bad roads, cattle rustling and youth unemployment.

Muhammad Sani Gulu, a student of Kaduna Polytechnic, Kaduna, said: “What I want the government to do for the remaining days they have in office is to create jobs for the teeming youths. I believe by doing that they would be able to tackle the menace of kidnapping, banditry, insurgency and rustling bedeviling the country. All these crimes are tied to unemployment because when young men and women graduateand they have no jobs, they can be easily be recruited by enemies of the State.

“Also, government should have price control board on foodstuffs and other essential things. Many people find it very difficult to eat the basic three square meals this is another issue that can force one to steal or be an informer of kidnappers.”

Ibrahim Umar Gulu, a phone repairer based in Kaduna, in his own reaction believes that insecurity is the platform on which every other thing in Nigeria rests and that once it is fixed, every other thing would fall in place. He, therefore, wants the government to make it a point of priority before handing over next year.

“Government should tackle the issue of insecurity before it hands over power. If the security issue is tackled, other things would naturally follow. There will be development in all sectors. Now, many farmers have abandoned their farms because of the fear of bandits and kidnappers. The IPOB has banned the eating of cow and national anthem in the South-East. Most Northerners no longer travel to the East. Many things are not going well. So the country must be secured first,” he said.

Haruna Dalhatu, a 400-level student of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, differs from Gulu. He believes food scarcity is the bedrock of the nation’s problems and that if government could invest heavily in agriculture leading to food security, insecurity would become a thing of the past and things would generally get better.

He said: “What I expect the present government to do is to make farming compulsory for every Nigerian. If we have abundant food, the security situation will not be there. Food will not be expensive andthose hoarders will not hoard food items because they know that if they do, they will be at a loss. However, because food is scarce, those who have money are manipulating the market thus making food very expensive.

“There’s money in agriculture, so government should improve the present situation. I am talking from experience. You see, whenever my school is on break, I sell lettuce, cucumber, onions and carrots to make ends meet. If many youths would embrace farming things will improve in this country,” he stated.

Mrs. Adenike Adeleke, a hair stylist in Molete area of Ibadan, Oyo State, has lost hope and faith in the government of the country. According to her, “I have no expectations from the government this year, because I am a firm believer that putting my hope in man will always result in disappointment. So, I have put my hope in God. He is the only one that cannot fail me. He will take control of everything, including the government.

“The economy of the country, security, education, virtually everything is in the hands of God. Therefore, I have no expectations from the government this year,” she said.

Mr. Mahmoud Baffa, a librarian, is on the same page with Mrs Adeleke. He said he no longer has any expectation from the government, but hope.

“At this point, I think expectation is out of the picture. More like hope. I hope that this year, life will not be as miserable as it was the past few years for us. I hope inflation will take a time out and let us breathe some. I hope terrorism and banditry will end and allow us the peace of mind to actually face the enormous problems facing the country,” he said.

For Joy Tamarapowede, a civil servant, government should reduce fuel price and strengthen the naira to make it compete favourably with other currencies. According to her, once this could be done, the economy would get better and the standard of living of average Nigerian would improve.

Other Nigerians like Nwachukwu Cynthia and Babatunde Adewoyin, all traders, who spoke to Sunday Tribune complained of poor electricity, expensive food items and inflation. They all said government should be kind enough to make life more bearable for Nigerians, hoping that if this is done everybody will be happy.

For Gogo Hauwau, 50 year-old Fulani woman who sells fura da nono in Bauchi, her concern is about cattle rustling which she said has affected her trade. The rustlers, she explained, had rendered her husband jobless by stealing most of his cows.

According to her: “All I want is that government should protect us from those who are stealing our cows. As it is now, our husbands and children have nothing more to do as their cows have been rustled by thieves.

“We no longer have enough cows to milk; let government do something about this. As you can see, (showing her cow milk) this is all I was able to get today. It is not enough to fetch me money to buy those things I want.”

Auto mechanics and electricians like Alhaji Ismaila and Blessing Oke, including Tunde Bamigbala, who is the Manager of NNPC Mega Station, all based in Bauchi, said insecurity is their major concern. But while Ismaila believed, there is nothing to expect because the situation has become drastic forcing many Nigerians to “resign to fate and look up to God for divine intervention.”

Oke like Bamigbala are hopeful that things can still change for the better, especially if President Buhari can bring an end to the brigandry and insurrection against the people of the country.

“Nigeria can be good again if President Muhammadu Buhari will focus attention on the fight against insecurity to enable Nigerians to move freely across the country as was the situation before he came to power in 2015.”

Additional Stories by Funmilayo Aremu and Adeola Otemade