Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has congratulated the former Governor of Benue State, Senator George Akume on his appointment as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), by President Bola Tinubu.

Alia also congratulated Femi Gbajabiamila who had been appointed as Chief of Staff to the President.

Father Alia in his message issuued and signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kula Tersoo stated that, as a former Permanent Secretary, a two term Governor and a former Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Akume has all the required experience that will positively impact on the administration of President Bola Tinubu to succeed in his task to take Nigeria to enviable heights of development.

The governor added that the new SGF has done a lot for the country in different capacities, through selfless service, both in his home state of Benue and Nigeria at large, saying the appointment is well deserved and has not come to him as a surprise.

The Catholic Priest turned politician also praised the choice of Gbajabiamila as CoS saying as a trained lawyer with enormous experience in the parliament, the former Speaker will surely fit into the renewed hope agenda and add value to the system.

The governor appreciated President Tinubu for making history as the first Nigerian president to appoint a Benue man in such a high-ranking position as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), saying Nigeria will gain more with this appointment.

“On behalf of the good people of Benue State, and the entire members of our great party, the APC, I pray that God will grant Akume the grace to grow in good health as he renders more service to our party, our home state of Benue and Nigeria in general,” the governor concluded.

Also, the President of Yoruba Community in Benue State, Adeyemi Apanpa on Sunday sent a congratulatory message to former governor of the state, Senator George Akume on his appointment as Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

In his congratulatory message on behalf of Yoruba community, which he personally signed, Apanpa described Akume as a season administrator with a lot of experience which he said would add value to the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Apanpa said that Yoruba people were not left out in the scheme of things when Akume was the governor of the state between 1999 &2007 adding that the former governor continued to support the community when he was a minister.





He added, “Senator Akume is a diligent, loyal party leader and a detribalised Nigerian with a lot of experience having served as a governor, senator and minister of Federal Republic of Nigeria, I have absolute confidence that the new SGF will bring his wealth of experience to add value to the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Apanpa also commended President Tinubu for appointing right people so far in his goverment, saying the president has started in right direction.