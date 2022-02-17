Alao–Akala: A man of destiny endowed with amazing grace

Death, in its characteristic manner, descended unexpectedly on our amiable, adorable and lover of people, Otunba Adebayo Alao–Akala, on the 12th day of January, 2022. Man proposes but God disposes. He had plans and expectations looking forward to further accentuate his philanthropic gestures to the people of his community, alas, little did he know that the messenger of death was lurking in the corner to use his hammer on the former governor of the Pacesetter State.

To those who were privileged to have close contact with Alao-Akala, he was extremely generous, kind hearted and altruistic. He was blessed with material resources and he used such to put smiles on the faces of the people.

His sudden departure to the world beyond was greeted with unprecedented flow of emotions, cries of sorrow and pain rent the air, this is just to underscore the love the people have for him. Within a twinkle of an eye when his death was confirmed, his Opadoyin Lodge was filled to capacity as people thronged into register condolences.

We do say that “ojo a ku laa dere, eniyan ko sunwon laaye” a person is more honoured, eulogised and respected after his demise. While alive there will be infighting, misunderstanding and challenges. It is after the death that the value will be appreciated. Indeed Akala had been well appreciated and valued in death.

This is manifested by the calibre of personalities that visited the family. It was reliably gathered that the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde was in a state function and on hearing the news abruptly terminated the proceedings as a mark of honour for the departed and visited the family the following day of the demise of Otunba Alao–Akala.

The list of the galaxy of eminent dignitaries who paid condolence visit is endless, ranging from the Vice President, and other top politicians, academics, business guru, top government functionaries, students and the youth all thronged the residence to pay their last respects.

What is so amazing was the candle night organised by the youth. The youth, while planning for this unique and special programme decided in their own wisdom to raise funds from amongst themselves and came up with a budget of about N400,000. Within 24 hours of this notice, they realised a sum of over a million naira. This is a clear demonstration of love, affection and respect that Akala received from the masses after his death.

On the airwaves, virtually all the churches, mosques in Ogbomoso land eulogised him for his valuable contributions to the uplift of the physical structure with dunation of huge sum of money. He provided some with vehicles to accentuate the spread of evangelism.

Indeed Akala was “uniquely” OGBOMOSO as he showed great passion, and love for the development of the town and its people. And this trait has been with him ever before participating in politics to seek political office and to God be the glory, he attained the highest political office in the state starting first as a local government chairman, the Deputy Governor and later to the Highest, through divine grace of God. It is in realisation of this that his song and signature turn to where ever he wants to read an address at official function as: To God be the Glory!!.

While serving in Lagos in the early 80s as a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Iponri, Lagos State, his private residence known as ILE IYA ALARO was a haven of sojourners from Ogbomoso where he housed them. In those days while seeking for greener pasture, people trooped to Lagos, and problem usually encountered then was accommodation. Akala made his place available without collecting any money.

Another unique feature of the late Alao-Akala was his vast knowledge, contact and interaction with all families; Agbo–Ile in Ogbomoso Land. I make bold to say that there is hardly any family home that he did not know a member and had interacted with. There was a particular instance that a colleague of mine who completed his LL.B programme from the University of Ibadan was looking for support to enroll at the Law School. I approached the late Governor and narrated the gentleman’s predicament emphasising that he is from Ogbomoso.

Akala, in the course of interaction, got to know that the gentleman’s father was his childhood friend, and of course he rendered the assistance. The gesture, I must say is not limited to Ogbomoso people alone. I recall also when another colleague of mine in the journalism profession had an accident and was hospitalised at the University Teaching Hospital (UCH), I approached Oga who took up the financial responsibility. And this colleague of mine is not even from Oyo State, several of these kind gestures are abound from Akala. He just needed to be informed and aware and once authenticated, he would go the whole hog to render the much-needed assistance. His style of governance was legendary.

He had an open-door policy with his ears open for suggestion and criticism. He always told me “AB don’t “kill” any story let journalists do their jobs and this will assist me in the discharge of my duties as the Governor”. Two streets named after him in Ibadan Akala Street at Akobo axis and the one at Gbekuba area were at the instances of the residents of the area. I recall vividly that upon the inauguration of the roads, the residents spontaneously shouted that this is Akala Road and it has come to stay, and with the introduction of the policy of construction of 5km road in each local government on a yearly basis, it will not be a surprise that several roads may have been named after him in the remote areas of the state.

Akala changed the narrative of Ogbomoso politics and indeed the state, with his leadership and close relationship with the masses. He introduced aura, beauty, camaraderie, passion, love and close interaction with the governed. He closed the gap between the government and the governed which enhanced the spirit of belongingness. Indeed, he had a large heart, and was very accommodating. Even politicians in other political parties acknowledge his feat as a master of the art of politicking, his sagacity and dexterity at resolving political issues.

His death has created a huge vacuum in Ogbomoso Land. He will be greatly missed for his wealth of experience in governance. His followers and supporters are denied of his kindness, generosity and philanthropic gesture. What is required of his family, political associates, friends and teeming supporters is to sustain and ever improve upon his enviable legacies.

We pray for the repose of the soul of our departed loved one, and for the good Lord to comfort the bereaved.

Ojo, the Chief Press Secretary to Alao-Akala between 2011-2014 sent this piece from Oyo State.

