Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society trains 40 youths in ICT in Ibadan

NO fewer than 40 youths from four South-West states have benefitted from an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) training organised by a faith-based organisation, Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society.

Speaking with newsmen at the University of Ibadan Conference Centre, venue of the training, after presenting certificates to the participants, the Chief Imam of Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society, Fuad Adeyemi, said Al-Habibiyyah is a multifaceted organisation that is meant to improve the development of mankind.

Imam Adeyemi charged youths to desist from vices ranging from cyber crime to money ritual.

He said: “The youths in our country are now getting derailed and we only complain and nobody is doing something serious about it and those that are doing something are not even doing enough.

“Today, we are gathered here to train our youths in ICT, because the ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ issue and get-rich-quick means employed by our youths have become very rampant.

“The essence of this training is to curtail the abnormal behaviours among our children because we realised that when they are engaged positively, they become better in the society.

“This training will help them to do things by themselves. This training will assist them to do things that the entire nation will benefit from. That is why we have brought them from four states of the South West to come together and learn.

“This is a continuous exercise because we started about a year ago and we have gone to each state before we now brought them together here in Ibadan for this ICT training.

“Now we have trained them in digital skills, so many things about website designing, online marketing and every other thing that involves internet where they can sit down in their homes and be making money legitimately without waiting or relying on their parents or siblings to do things for them.

“They all came with their laptops as it is the first thing they must have before considering them for this training. This training is for South-West only and the next we will be having is going to be in Abuja.

“So, for the South-West, we have Osun, Kwara, Lagos and Oyo states. We will be having the next training in Abuja and this will comprise states like Kogi, Nasarawa, Abuja and Kaduna by the 19th of November, by the grace of God.”

The programme coordinator of Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society, Dr Rukyah Momoh Abaji, said: “The essence of the training is to change the attitude of our youths from thinking that they could use ICT negatively to letting them know that this is something they can use positively for their own benefit and the benefit of Islam in general.

“We have taught them various apps and techniques that they can use and lots more. They have also been taught how to set up their own LinkedIn pages so that they will also be able to advertise themselves to the world positively.

“In essence, we are looking to having them empowered, having them to think differently, having them to be more courageous and more enlightened to face the world.





“The world ahead, as we all know, is ICT. We want to instill that in them and we have also talked to them that leaving here, they should try and learn more because what we have given them is a tip of the iceberg. We want them to learn more and constantly learn on their own because learning is a continuous process in everybody’s life.”

Two of the participants, Khalid Odenike, a microbiology student of the University of Ilorin and Zainab AbudulGaniyu from Lagos State, commended Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society for the privilege to be part of the training.

They pledged to make the most of the acquired knowledge to better the society.