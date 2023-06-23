In a fresh move to reduce accidents and ensure free flow of traffic in the city center, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umoh Eno has given a one month ultimatum to traders to vacate the streets.

A statement endorsed by Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah on Thursday and made available to newsmen in Uyo, stated that the state government would no longer condone the unauthorized display of wears by traders on roads as it has also affected the sanitary condition and threatened its investment in road infrastructure especially in the state capital.

It said the relevant government agencies have been authorized to ensure that all activities involving buying and selling are taken off the roads and into the markets designed for such activities.

“The attention of the Akwa Ibom State Government has been drawn to the activities of illegal roadside traders who carry out commercial activities along major roads, streets, junctions, pedestrians’ walkways and access roads leading to markets around the Uyo metropolis, which activities are responsible for creating traffic bottlenecks and impediment to free flow of traffic.

“The activities of these street traders are unacceptable to the State Government and is left with no option than to protect the larger majority of road users who are daily showed down by activities of the illegal street traders, who also litter the surrounding of our markets with refuse and pose serious challenges leading to events of avoidable accident, loss of lives and other valuables for road users.

“To this end, the Akwa Ibom State Government has directed that all illegal commercial activities along major roads, streets, junctions, pedestrian’s walkways and access roads leading to markets around the Uyo metropolis must relocate back to the market, to give free flow of traffic for other road users.

“Government has also directed the relevant security agencies and market leaders to collaborate and deal decisively with erring street traders, as sanity must be returned to our streets and culprits brought to book.

“Government is however optimistic that the various Market Unions and other stakeholders would cooperate with Government in curbing the menace of street trading around the markets within the metropolis,” the statement concluded.

