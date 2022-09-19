Akwa Ibom ex-militants give FG 1 month ultimatum to revoke pipeline contract 

Repentant militants from Akwa Ibom state have faulted the federal government for awarding pipeline surveillance contracts in the state to Pipelines Infrastructure Limited, a company owned by the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse Ogiame Atuwatse III.

The ex-militants under the aegis of Unyekisong Akwa Ibom, have asked the FG to revoke within a month the contract awarded to the Warri monarch and re-award the same to them or face grave consequences.

The threat by the ex-agitations was contained in a press statement obtained by Tribune Online, on Monday, in Uyo and signed by General Dede Udofia for Unyekisong Akwa Ibom, Major Ibanga Ekang, special operations and strike team leader, Gen. Ukpe Sampson, Niger Delta strike force and others who complained that they were being undermined by the federal government.

According to them, the pipeline surveillance contract should be given to ex-militants from the state just like it has been awarded to a former militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo from Delta State.

The statement reads in part, “The Unyekisong Akwa Ibom at the general meeting held, on Sunday 18:09:2022, hereby, issues a one-month ultimatum to the federal government to immediately terminate the oil and gas pipelines surveillance contract awarded to Pipelines Infrastructure Limited and re-award same to an ex-militant leader in Akwa Ibom State.

“We totally condemn the award of such contract to a traditional ruler who has no business in the creeks; an oil pipeline surveillance contract is not something that should be given to a traditional ruler or political associate as compensation as its effective management would directly impact on the nation’s economy.

“The award of oil pipelines surveillance contract to Tompolo is well deserving as an ex-agitator, we, therefore, demand that Akwa Ibom State part be awarded to the ex-militants leader who is an indigene of Akwa Ibom State who would be able to work with all the stakeholders, youth groups and all agitating groups in the state.





“We view the current award of Akwa Ibom oil and gas pipelines surveillance contract to a none indigene of the state as an affront on our people and tantamount to the drumbeat of war in Akwa Ibom State. Akwa Ibom people have been trampled upon by the Nigerian government for so long despite the huge contributions to the nation’s economy but when it comes to sharing, we will be neglected and marginalised because we choose to be peaceful.

“Our state is the highest in oil production but has been subdued to ill-treatment by the federal government and oil companies. The most shocking and provoking thing to do is for the NNPC to award oil & gas pipeline surveillance contract in Akwa Ibom State to Pipelines Infrastructure Limited, a company owned by an indigene at the net sum of N138.7 billion naira annually. This is totally unacceptable and must be terminated with immediate effect.”