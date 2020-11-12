PDP commiserates with Ghana over Jerry Rawlings’ death

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commiserated with the government and people of Ghana over the death of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

The party said it received the news of Rawlings’ death with rude shock and immense sadness given the roles he was playing to ensure the unity, stability and development of the African sub-region and the continent at large.

A statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, in Abuja, on Thursday, noted that Rawlings was a courageous patriot whose policies repositioned his country to attain greater heights in critical sectors of her national life.

The statement added: “Indeed, Jerry John Rawlings was loved not only by Ghanaians but also by Nigerians, and indeed by Africa and the global world, for his candour, patriotism and quest for development, equity and fairness.

“Our party commiserates with the President of Ghana, His Excellency, Nana Akufo Addo, the widow of Jerry Rawlings, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, the Rawlings family as well as the people of Ghana and prays God to grant fortitude to the bereaved and eternal rest to the departed leader.”

