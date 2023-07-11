The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday announced the composition of 8 Committees to kick start the smooth working of the Red Chamber.

President of the Senate himself is the Chairman of the Selection Committee which has his Deputy and Senate Leader, Barau Jibrin and Opeyemi Bamidele as members.

Others are Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume and New Nigerian People’s Party lawmaker representing Kano Central, Rufai Hanga as member.

Senator representing Benue North West, Titus Zam was announced as Chairman Committee on Rules and Business while Senator Bamidele will serve as Deputy.

The duo of Senators Sunday Steve Karimi and William Jonah were announced as Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Committee on Senate Service.

Checks revealed that the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party lost out in the composition of the seven Standing Committees.

By practice, the Committee on Public Accounts of both chambers are always conceded to leading opposition parties.

Unlike in the ninth Senate where Mathew Urgohide ( PDP Edo South) was Chairman Senate Committee on PAC, Akpabio announced Social Democratic Party Senator Aliyu Wadada, representing Nasarawa West as Chairman Senate Committee on Public Accounts.

The oppostion parties also lost out in the Senate Committee on Appropriation as Senator Akpabio announced two lawmakers on the platform of the ruling party– Senator representing Ogun West, Solomon Olamilekan and Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume as Chairman and Deputy of the Committee. In the ninth Senate led by Ahmad Lawan, incumbent Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin and Stella Oduah PDP Senator who represented Anambra North were Chairman and Vice- Chairman in the ninth Senate.

Incidentally, both Senators Olamilekan and Ndume are Director General and Chairman Media and Account of the Stability Group that campaigned for the Akpabio- Barau ticket.





The Committee on National Security and Intelligent is to be headed by Senator Sheu Buba Umar.

Senator representing Ekiti South, Yemi Adaramodu is the Chairman of the Media Committee while Senator Salisu Shuaibu Afolabi, will serve as his Vice Chairman.

Other committee is Ethics, Privileges &Public Petition has Okey Ezea as chairman and Ibrahim Khalid as vice chairman.

Legislative Compliance Committee has Buba Umar chairman, Asuquo Ekpeyong vice chairman.

Senator Sheu Buba Umar will preside as Chairman of Committee on National Security and Intelligence while Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong would serve as his deputy.

Meanwhile, the Senate has signified interest to commence confirmation hearing of the newly appointed Service Chiefs.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in a letter to the Senate President which was read on the floor of the Red Chamber on Tuesday requested for the confirmation of the new Service Chiefs.

President Tinubu in the letter explained that the worsened security in the country necessitated a review of the nation’s security architecture.

it would be recalled that last month the presidency named the new Service Chiefs which includes the following: Maj Gen C G Musa, Chief of Defence Staff; Maj Gen T A Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admirral E A Ogalla Chief of Naval Staff and AVM H B Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff.

