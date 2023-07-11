The Campaign for Democracy (CD) has expressed concern over the pains being experienced by Nigerians due to fuel subsidy removal without adequate palliative measures to cushion its effects, calling on the Federal Government to immediately put in place measures such as investment in public transport to make the cost affordable and to encourage the use of alternative and renewable energy sources to alleviate the burden of increased fuel prices on the citizenry.

CD made the call on Tuesday in a statement issued by its Vice President (Southwest), Godwin Abiodun Akangbe,

The pro-democracy group sadly noted that the situation around the cities was so terrible, saying most families had dumped their cars, with Nigerians getting poorer year in year out.

According to CD, small businesses, particularly those heavily reliant on transportation and high fuel consumption have faced increased operational costs, pointing out that the transportation expenses had risen reducing employees’ disposable income, “which has a cascading effect on their financial well-being”.

“The Campaign for Democracy is concerned with the groaning of the people as a result of removing fuel subsidy without adequate palliative measures to cushion the effects of the removal.

“The situation on ground is so bad that the people are groaning. Well-kitted men and women have turned to beggars, just to meet up with daily needs.

“The situation around the cities is so terrible. Most families have dumped their cars. Nigerians get poorer year in year out.

“Small businesses, particularly those heavily reliant on transportation and high fuel consumption have faced increased operational costs. The transportation expenses have risen, reducing employees disposable incomes, which have a cascading effects on their financial wellbeing,” the group said.

“The Campaign for Democracy, therefore, called on the government to immediately put in place palliative measures such as investment in public transport to make it affordable and accessible and to encourage the use of alternative and renewable energy sources to alleviate the burden of increased fuel prices on the people.

“A good government is put in place for the good of the people,” it added.

Speaking further, CD stated that the fuel subsidy removal had placed an additional financial burden on students who often had limited resources, warning that the hurried decision “without first implementing adequate palliative measures” was a sign of government’s insensitivity to people’s plight that would bring about severe consequences on them, and in turn, “resulting to social unrest and protests which the Government will face as challenges in managing such unrest and further leading to economic disruption”.

