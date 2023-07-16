The Nigerian Police, Niger State Command, has announced the recovery of armoured cables belonging to Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) at Mawogi village in Lapai Local Government Area of the state, adding that the armoured cables were vandalised and carted away by some suspected criminals.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in charge of the Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun stated this in a press bulletin issued and made available to Journalists over the weekend in Minna .

According to him, the vehicle allegedly used by the suspected criminals for the said illegal operations was also recovered, along with the stolen armoured cables.

The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Abiodun stated further that the recovery of the vandalised items was made possible based on credible information that the armoured cables of an electric transformer located at Mawogi village via Lapai were vandalised and stolen by unknown persons.

He stressed that the Police Operatives attached to Lapai Division of the State Police Command, in collaboration with the members of the community, swung into action based on the credible information received and conducted a search around nearby forests, after which the following items were found: a Ford Galaxy vehicle with registration number plate KWA 670 AA, a vandalised transformer, armoured cable, industrial bolt cutters, mental bars, bags containing clothes and foodstuffs, stressing that the suspects were however lucky to have escaped from the scene.

DSP Abiodun explained further that the recovered items were kept in Police custody for safety while the investigation was ongoing with a view to apprehending the suspected vandals.

Meanwhile, the state Police Commissioner, Mr. Ogundele Ayodeji, has commended the efforts of members of the community who partnered with the police by giving them credible intelligence that led to the recovery of the vandalised cables.

He, however, enjoined members of the public to emulate such zeal and be more vigilant on installations and infrastructures in their areas in order to avoid reccurence of such vandalism within their areas.

