Akirun stool: Gboleru ruling House asks Osun Govt. to suspend all activities

Gboleru Ruling House of Ikirun through their son, Prince Tajudeen Adesegun Gboleru, has written a letter to the Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, intimating him of the need to exercise caution on the issue of Akirun stool due to ongoing litigations.

The family through their legal counsel, Oladapo Ogunwusi stated in the letter that there are cases in court at the high court and Court of Appeal raising serious issues, asked the state government to suspend all activities bordering on selection or installation of a king until all issues are resolved.

“As you are probably aware, there are cases at the High Court and Court of Appeal, raising serious issues on the attitude and intention of the state government and some members of the traditional chieftaincy institution who seem to be hell-bent on carrying out their wishes as against the correct provisions of the Chieftaincy Declaration on the Akirun Stool.

“Our prayer is for the Governor to suspend all activities relating to the selection and installation of the Akirun pending a clear directive from the courts.

“Your Excellency, you have consistently stood for fairness and justice in all your cardinal dealings in power. We are not afraid to leave this sensitive matter in your upright hands. The step we pray for is necessary in the interest of peace and justice which your administration has sworn to protect and uphold at all times,” the letter said.

