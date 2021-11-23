50 eminent Nigerians bag icon of peace award

About 50 Eminent Nigerians were honoured with awards during the international peace award held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, recently.

The personalities were selected from different sectors including business, Economy, Politics, Entertainment among others during the annual event.

The personalities include Governor Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, Delta State governor Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor, Borno state, Professor Babagana Zulum, Federal Minister of women affairs and social development, Mrs Pauline Tallen, President Alliance of Yoruba Youths group (AYYCW) and founder Akande Tunde Movement Dr Akande Kazeem, CEO Kingstar tech support, Dr Popoola Olusegun among others were bestowed the national award.

Speaking with newsmen, President AYYCW, Dr Akande Kazeem , stated that the importance of peace in the country cannot be underrated adding that only peace is the solution to the problems faced by the country.

He added that the honour given to him as an icon of peace will encourage him as the leader of Yoruba youths group to work more with the youths towards ensuring peace in the country.

The youths group president who is also the founder of a non-governmental organisation, Akande Tunde Movement appreciates the organisers for the honour.

