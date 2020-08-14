Akinyele residents protest incessant killings as another woman macheted to death

Discontented at the spate of killings within the past three months, residents of Akinyele local government area, on Friday, took to the streets in protest.

The protesters particularly ventilated their displeasure at security operatives in the area pelting stones and other objects at operatives sighted.

Hours before the protest, another woman, one Mrs Olufunmilayo, a resident of Ori-Oke Olurunkole in the local government area had on Thursday evening been macheted in the head by yet-to-be-identified assailants.

Though Olufunmilayo was rushed to the University College Hospital (UCH) for treatment, she later died on Thursday night.

While confirming the killing, Oyo Police Public Relations Officer, Gbenga Fadeyi decried that the protesters took laws into their hands and attacked police officers of Moniya command.

Rather than taking to violence, Fadeyi held that the protesters should allow the police to carry out its investigation to investigate in order to arrest the perpetrators of the latest killing.

Fadeyi said, “The information got to us from Moniya Police Divisional Crime Officer that around 4:00 pm yesterday (Thursday), one Mrs Olufunmilayo was attacked and macheted on the head. In the process, she sustained serious injuries.”

“The assailants ran away. She was taken to the University College Hospital (UCH) for immediate medical attention where she died later in the night.

“And youths in the area came out this morning (Friday) and started protesting on the issue and at the end of the day, they started attacking policemen from Moniya area command, even area commander.

“They seriously attacked our men, trying to cause the breakdown of law and order. They took laws into their hands, which is not supposed to be the next thing to do.

“The police are always there to do what they are supposed to do and we will continue to do more.

“If an incident happens, they should allow the police to look into it and investigate in order to unravel the mystery behind it, not to carry out protest and it becomes a violent one, attacking the police.

“But as the case is now, no arrest has been made, because the issue is still in. We will surely get the details.”

