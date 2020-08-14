AMAC names street in Abuja after Senior Advocate, Aare Afe Babalola

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has named a street in the Apo District of Abuja after a legal luminary, Aare Afe Babalola (SAN) for his contribution to the development of the country.

Speaking on Friday at the commissioning of the street after Afe Babalola in Abuja, the Director of Operations, Street naming Project of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Mr Peter Ijwo told Saturday Tribune that the street is named after the legal luminary in view of his tremendous contribution to the development of the legal profession and the entire country.

In his words, ’The street is named after the elder statesman and philanthropist for his contributions to the development of the country.

“it is a well-deserved honour as Aare Afe Babalola has contributed a lot for this country and to the service of humanity.

“It is for his immense contributions to this country’s legal profession and humanity that the authorities of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) have decided to honour him by naming the street after him”.

Responding on behalf of Aare Afe Babalola, the Head of Chambers of Afe Babalola Chambers and Co., Kehindede Ogunwimiju (SAN) thanked AMAC for honouring, “Our mentor and a legal icon by naming a street after him in Abuja.

“Afe Babalola did not lobby for the honour but, AMAC came in their own volition to bestow the honour on him, in recognition of what he has done for the country.

“This goes to show that people who are worthy of honour should be honoured even while they are alive and not when they are dead.

“Afe Babalola has made so many sacrifices for the country and as such, deserves the honour bestowed on him by the street naming Unit of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of Abuja.”

In a telephone chat with the legal icon, Afe Babalola said he was grateful to AMAC for naming a street after him in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He equally thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the approval and expressed his commitment to the development of the country.

The street named after Afe Babalola was situated off Gashara Crescent, Apo Resettlement in Apo District of Abuja.

The street recently tarred comprises of about 22 plots with four undeveloped plots.

