Akinlade receives ADC, APC defectors in Ogun, hands over alliance pact with PDP

The defectors from ADC/APC were led by Hon. Michael Olalowo, a staunch loyalist of former governor Ibikunle Amosun

The Deputy Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade has received hundreds of defectors from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ipokia.

Recall Akinlade had earlier said that his intentions as regards moving to the PDP was selfless and noble, he once again displayed what he is truly made of today when he publicly handed over a copy of the agreement he entered with Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu and the PDP some few months ago.

He stated that the purpose of the Alliance Agreement with Hon. Ladi Adebutu and the PDP at inception were to allay the fears and concerns of his followers from the Ibikunle Amosun’s faction of the All Progressives Congress when it comes to their stake in the PDP.

Leadership of the defectors numbering over five hundred was received by Hon. Akinlade, alongside the PDP party Chairman in Ipokia local government, Hon. Alimi Orisadare, the State Deputy Chairman, Hon. Kayode Imisi at a well-attended reception ceremony held at the party’s secretariat in Ipokia.

Addressing the audience, Hon Micheal noted that it is a homecoming at last for them because they all started with Sen. Ibikunle Amosun in PDP as far back as 2002.

They followed him from one political party to another, but today, it is 360 back to PDP. He further noted that with the likes of Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, Hon. Hosu and Hon. Mautin on the ballot in Ipokia, PDP is definitely the party to beat.

The leaders of the group also noted that apart from their love for Hon. Adekunle Akinlade whom they supported in 2015 Reps aspiration which he won, 2019 gubernatorial, they want to support a party that is well prepared to deliver good governance, with an attractive blueprint to remodel Ogun and facilitate grassroots development.

The State Deputy Chairman of PDP, Hon. Kayode Bamgbose Imisi applauded the defectors for their courage and commitment to the growth of the state, by aligning with Akinlade and other leaders to hand over the party’s flag as a symbol to mark their entrance into the PDP.





Party leaders at the reception ceremony included; Alhaji Jimoh Afose, Hon. Okeowo, Chief Adeoti, Chief Olumide Bankole, Hon. Elijah Ogunleye, Hon. Tayo Oyekanmi, Hon. Tawa Ojo, Hon. Kudirat Adeleye, Hon. Kuburat Adeyemi, Ganiu Musa, , Hon. Oluwatosin Mautin (House of Assembly Candidate, Ipokia State Constituency) and Hon. Adeniyi Hosu (Reps Candidate, Yewa South/Ipokia Federal Constituency) among others.

In his closing remarks, Triple A who doubles as the Director-General, Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Ogun State appealed to the electorate to endeavour to collect their PVC, keep it safe and use it to vote the PDP across board in the forthcoming general elections.

He admonished the people not to be deterred by the jamboree of the ruling party.