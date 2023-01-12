2023: Lagos workers hold rally, endorse Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

“This is Lagos, the center of excellence. I want to say you have chosen well”

Ahead of the 2023 General Elections slated for February 15 and March 11 this year, the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Lagos on Thursday endorsed the Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The body equally endorsed the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for second term in office.

The endorsement was officially unveiled at the Police College, GRA, Lagos where hundreds of workers attended the rally.

Earlier in the day, at the APC Lagos West rally which took place at the Federal Government Secondary School, Ijanikin, Governor Sanwo-Olu received a number of decampees from opposition parties.

The decampees are from the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Muideen Akinsanya, Democratic Peoples Party (DPP) led by Are Folorunsho Owolabi, and Action Alliance (AC) led by Idowu Sesi Michael.

Speaking at the NLC, Lagos chapter rally for his endorsement, Governor Sanwo-Olu commended the body for the initiative, saying it was a good choice it had made, just as he assured members that the ruling APC was coming out “bigger, stronger and better for the general people of Lagos” and would ensure the value of their lives was not compromised.

The governor further assured the body that the endorsement would not be taken for granted, promising to do a lot more to ensure a better life for Lagosians and Nigerians in general.

“I want to recognise all the workers including those in the private sector. This is Lagos, the center of excellence. I want to say you have chosen well.

“You have come out in large numbers and I want to assure you that we are coming back bigger, stronger and better for the general people of Lagos State. We will ensure the value of your lives is not compromised.





“I want to thank all of you over this great endorsement. We will not take it for granted. What this tells us is that we must do a lot more. That’s when your lives and that of your children will be better. We will not disappoint you,” Sanwo-Olu assured.