Akeredolu hails resuscitation of Moribund Anglican school in Ondo

The Chancellor of Diocese of Owo, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, and the Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, hailed the resuscitation of the moribund All Saints’ Nursery, Primary and Secondary School of the Church in Ipele, in Owo Local Government area of the state

Akeredolu, who commended the Church’s efforts during a press conference to herald the 40th Anniversary of the Anglican Church, Owo Diocese, said the intervention was timely, saying the transformation became necessary as part of efforts to appreciate the labour of the past heroes of the church.

The governor, who is also the chancellor of the Owo Anglican Diocese, noted that the school

has continued to experience a monumental turnaround in all aspects.

He, however, said the state government would not hesitate to release missionary schools to the original owners in bits

He said, ” The moribund All Saints’ Nursery/Primary School had been revived by the women’s organizations under the leadership of Mrs. Florence Ebunoluwa Fagbemi, President of Women and Girls’ Organisations. The school is now blossoming.

“Despite the challenge of low enrolment, the school is progressing and remains the best secondary school in Ipele Community and its environs.

Speaking on the events lined up for the celebrations of the Church, said the diocese had made a lot of achievements in the last 40 years, particularly in the area of education, saying individuals and organizations had helped in promoting education in the church.

The Governor noted that evangelism and anglicanism are progressing in leaps and bounds while new churches are established in the Diocese in the last few decades.

He said the Press Conference is the commencement of the activities lined up for the celebrations, and said it will be followed by the Unveiling of the 40th Anniversary Logo on December 4, 2022, at 10:00 am at the Cathedral Church of St Andrew’s, Imola, Owo.

According to the governor, the Chairman and Chief Launcher of the occasion is the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who will be assisted by the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and other eminent personalities in the society.

“On 6th January 2023, there will be Epiphany and 40th Anniversary. Between 23rd and 25th January 2023, there will be a revival across the Diocese to be followed by Community Service on 28th January 2023.

“The Commissioning of Evangelists and Lay Pastoral Assistants, Medical Outreach, Sporting Activities will come up between the months of January and February 2023.

“On 1st March 2023, the 40th Anniversary Holy Communion Service and Unveiling of Diocesan Hall of Fame will take place.

“Other programmes are Choral Competition, Musical Concert, Exchange of Pulpit, Planting of Trees, Dedication of Projects, Episcopal visit to Churches and the Grand Finale: Dinner, Award and Fund Raising, and Anniversary Thanksgiving and Investiture of Fellow of Owo Diocese will come up on Saturday, 29th April and Sunday, 30th April 2023,” the Governor announced.

Akeredolu said the support of all and sundry are needed to actualise the Church’s dream as it intends to win souls for Christ, secure places of worship for less-privileged churches, build a memorable landmark clinic, and raise funds for the investment of the Diocese.

Earlier, the Bishop of Owo Diocese, Right Reverend (Dr) Stephen Fagbemi, commended Governor Akeredolu for his steadfastness and commitment to the Diocese and Christendom.

The Bishop said the tenure of the governor as the Chancellor of the Diocese has brought tremendous successes to Communion, especially in Owo.

The cleric added that the Diocese is fully prepared for the celebration as the committee saddled with the task of organising the anniversary has graciously commenced work to ensure a memorable event.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE