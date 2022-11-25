Dogara-led group disowns Obi’s adoption as candidate of APC northern christian leaders

Though Chairman of the Northern Christians in APC, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir David Lawal has declared that the Group has adopted the presidential candidate of the Labour Party(LP), Peter Obi as their choice for the 2023 General elections, members of the group led by former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Barr Yakubu Dogara have distanced themselves from the adoption as announced.

Members of the group in a statement titled ‘RE: Dogara, Babachir Lawal-led Northern APC Members Dump Tinubu, Declare Support For Peter Obi’ denied being part of the decision announced by Babachir Lawal.

According to the 8 members of the group, “We want to draw the attention of the general public to the recent position canvassed by our Chairman, Engr B D Lawal as the position of our Group”.

They stated that “We wish to state that necessary consultations have been concluded, and based on manifestly unassailable empirical data, the group is poised to adopt a position which will be made known to the public at an interfaith event to be held very soon”.

“Suffices to say that no one in the group including the Chairman has been mandated to speak to the public about our position at this material time. Based on our modus Operandi, our position was meant to be presented to the general public at the event above referred to. That has not changed”, they maintained.

The 8 members further stressed that “Consequently, the decision to endorse a particular candidate and the statement credited to the Chairman are solely the decision and views of the Chairman which he is absolutely entitled to but not that of the group”.

“We hope this statement clears all the queries most of us have been inundated with on this all-important subject matter,” they concluded.

The Signatories to the statement are Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara; HE, Simon Achuba; Hon Albert Atiwurcha; Prof Doknan Sheni; Mela A. Nunge, SAN; Gen Ishaya Bauka Rtd; Prof Ibrahim Haruna and Mrs. Leah Olusiyi.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE