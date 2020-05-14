Akeredolu hails appointment of Gambari as CoS to President

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has congratulated Ambassador Ibrahim Gambari, on his appointment as the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Akeredolu, in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Segun Ajiboye, described the appointment of Gambari as a round peg in a round hole, considering his experience in both national and global politics.

The governor noted that the Ambassador’s long public career and as a university teacher will come in handy in his new role.

Akeredolu said, “with the experience garnered over the years as an astute diplomat and a gentleman, Ambassador Gambari is bringing his wealth of experience to enhance the good works of the President and his cabinet”.

While wishing Gambari success in his new role, Akeredolu expressed confidence that the new Chief of Staff will not disappoint the nation.

He commended the President for his choice, adding that the appointment of Gambari has once again shown President Buhari as a leader who means well for the nation.

