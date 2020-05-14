COVID-19: Police arrest 65 curfew violators, impound 15 vehicles in Anambra

Anambra State Police Command has arrested about 65 persons for violation of COVID-19 curfew order in various parts of the state.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, said 24 were arrested at Umunze, 15 in Onitsha and 20 in Nnewi Area Command.

He said all the cases were under investigation after which suspects would be charged to court for prosecution.

According to him, “Between 8/5/2020 and 13/5/2020, the Command arrested a total of 65 suspects who violated the curfew on COVID-19 pandemic in Anambra State. Out of the suspects, 24 were arrested at UMUNZE, 15 in Onitsha and 20 in Nnewi Area Command. Fifteen vehicles were also impounded.

“In Umuchu, a TOYOTA Hummer Bus with registration number JXL 76 YF conveying 19 young men from the North and travelling to Asaba, Delta State was intercepted and turned back.

ALSO READ: Akeredolu hails appointment of Gambari as CoS to President

“In Awka, Six Suspects were also arrested on the 12/5/2020 at Big ballers lounge Abakaliki Street Awka. The suspects are, (1) Nwoye Loveth ’f’, (2) Anigbogu Michael ‘m’, (3) Michael Ogbonna ’m’, (4) Eric Nwafor, (5) Ani Blessing ’f’ and (6) Mirabel Ishewu ’f’.

“The Command is determined to enforce the curfew order to the letter and will therefore not hesitate to arrest and prosecute any individual or group of persons found violating this Government order.

“In view of the foregoing, the Commissioner of Police, Mr John Abang, solicits the cooperation and understanding of the public by adhering strictly to this government’s directive aimed at containing the spread of the disease which has become a global pandemic.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

P&ID: US Judge Grants Nigeria’s Request To Access Ex-President Jonathan, Diezani’s Bank Records

A New York Federal Judge, lorna Schofield has granted Nigeria’s request for a subpoena on 10 United States banks for information to prosecute government officials allegedly connected to the Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) alleged bribery scheme and subsequent $9.6 billion claims… Read full story

COVID-19: Nigerians Recycling Face Masks From Dumpsites ― PTF

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 pandemic has raised an alarm over the practice of some Nigerians picking face masks from dumpsites to recycle and sell. The chairman of the task force and Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, who warned on this during the task force… Read full story

[PROFILE]: Who Is Professor Ibrahim Gambari, President Buhari’s New Chief Of Staff?

On Tuesday, May 12, there was an official statement that Professor Ibrahim Gambari would succeed the late Abba Kyari as Chief of Staff (CoS) to President Muhammadu Buhari. The official announcement according to the Presidency will be made on Wednesday during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting… Read full story