Wife of late former Oyo State governor, Florence Ajimobi, has expressed optimism that her son and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) seeking to represent Ibadan South-West II Constituency at the Oyo State House of Assembly, Idris Abiola-Ajimobi, will emerge victorious during the polls.

She stated this while decrying the low voter turnout during the state’s Saturday, March 18 governorship and State House of Assembly election.

Mrs Ajimobi, who cast her vote alongside her son around 12:11 pm at PU 020, Ward 011 located at Community Grammar (Junior) High School, Oluyole, Ibadan South-West LGA, noted that the low turnout may not be unconnected to violence recorded in the state some days earlier where certain politicians were killed and others injured.

“I think the process is very prompt today but looking at what I see here, the turnout is meager compared to what we had two weeks ago and this is quite disappointing. I don’t know why the turnout is very poor. I guess maybe it has something to do with the violence that happened a few days ago and people are scared of coming out,” she said.

On her son’s chances, Mrs Ajimobi said: “It doesn’t matter who is in charge of the state. We’re talking of individuals. And don’t forget we have a president-elect in our party. Two weeks ago, APC had three senators. And by the grace of God, we got nine House of Representatives seats. So, I believe, and I’m so sure that we’re going to have a very good outing today. Because our candidates are credible and we can rely on them.”

While commending the electorate for the peaceful atmosphere, she urged INEC to please do the needful, adding that “Let the voice of the people speak and when they speak, it should speak to the efficiency and commitment to the democracy we are building in Nigeria.”

She also thanked women in the state for coming out en masse to vote for candidates of the APC in the last election.

She equally expressed optimism that the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, will turn things around for the better in the country.

“I didn’t have any doubt in my mind that he was going to win. He was the only candidate to beat in that election, he has been tested, proven himself and has built so many people around him. So for me, it was a confirmation of what I believe in. That victory was just a confirmation of that.

“Of course, I was very happy and fulfilled because we worked so hard. And it’s not all the time you work so hard that you get results. I couldn’t have done it alone. I was the coordinator of the women in Oyo State and I also want to use this opportunity to say a big thank you to all the women in Oyo State for standing by our President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“There’ll be a change, even though it’s still the same APC by the end of the day. He’s a great administrator and I’m expecting that magic from him because he has done it in Lagos State. He came into Lagos when Lagos was at its lowest speed, and he was able to build it after his government, we’ve had tremendous improvements in Lagos. So for me, wherever our present president has stopped, I’m sure Bola Tinubu is going to do better. Nobody can finish governance. President Buhari has done his best,” she added.





I still miss my Dad — Ajimobi’s son

Meanwhile, the son of the late former governor, Idris, said he still misses his dad as he still offered prayers for him today being an election day.

When asked about what he felt his father would have done differently regarding the election, he said: “Well, I woke up today missing him, thinking about him, praying for him. I wish he was with me. I wish he could have seen what I have done and what I am yet to achieve Inshallah. But again, the almighty has written that he wouldn’t be here to see what others will get to see.”

While expressing confidence that he will emerge victorious at the polls, he noted that he will continue his sojourn in politics regardless of the outcome of the polls.

“I’ll keep going on because politics is not a one-day mission. It’s not a one-week thing. It’s a lifetime of dedicated service. So, I will keep serving my people regardless of the turnout today. I hope it will be in my favour. I think I’m the candidate to beat but one cannot be overconfident. So I will keep going no matter what,” he added.

