Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Labour Party governorship candidate polling unit in Anifowoshe, Ikeja Local Government Area.

Sanwo-Olu polled 29 votes while Rhodes-Vivour got 18 votes in his polling unit.

Olajide Adediran of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), came third with just two votes.

Abiodun Daniel, the Presiding Officer of the unit, announced the result.