Mike Ejeagha, legendary singer of ‘gwo gwo gwo ngwo’, dies at 95

Rachael Omidiji
Renowned Nigerian highlife legend, Mike Ejeagha, popurlarly known for his song ‘ gwo gwo gwo ngwo’ has died at the age of 95.

The veteran musician passed away on Friday evening at about 8 p.m. at the 32 Garrison Hospital in Enugu after a prolonged illness.

His death was confirmed by his eldest son, Emma Ejeagha, during a phone conversation with journalists.

One of his most iconic tracks, “gwo gwo gwo ngwo,” gained renewed popularity in 2024 following a viral remix by comedian and skit maker, Brain Jotter

Known for weaving moral lessons, witty expressions, and deep proverbs into his songs, Ejeagha cultivated a loyal fanbase across generations, particularly in Southeastern Nigeria.

Born on April 4, 1930, Ejeagha began his music career in the 1950s. Over more than six decades, he helped shape the narrative style and sound of Igbo-language music.

He gained national recognition in the 1970s after appearing as a guest presenter on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) programme Akuko N’Egwu (Stories in Music), a cultural show that reflected his signature style of blending storytelling with music.

Ejeagha is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren.

The family is expected to release details of his funeral arrangements in the coming days.

