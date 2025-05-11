Kano gov awards foreign scholarships to nine Dangote varsity’s top graduates

The Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has granted automatic foreign scholarships to the nine best graduating students of Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil, in recognition of their academic excellence — a major highlight of this year’s Aliko Dangote University scholarships initiative.

According to him, “The students will be given scholarships to enable them to further their studies in their respective fields.”

Governor Yusuf announced the scholarships during the second investiture of the Chancellor and the 5th combined convocation ceremony of the university, held in Wudil.

Governor Yusuf, who is the Visitor to the university, pledged to complete all ongoing projects being executed by the state government within the shortest possible time.

“We are committed to completing all ongoing projects initiated by the previous administration in order to enhance the development and growth of the institution,” he said.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Musa Tukur Yakasai, stated that over 18,000 students had graduated across various disciplines, covering seven combined graduating sets.

He said that, of this number, 2,950 postgraduate students are receiving their degrees and diplomas.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Dangote Group and Chancellor of Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil, announced that he would spend ₦15 billion over the next five years on the university’s development plan, starting with an initial ₦15 billion.

Dangote announced the gesture shortly after his second investiture as Chancellor of the university at its 5th combined convocation ceremony, held on Saturday in Wudil.

He said the funds, which would be managed through his foundation, would be used for the construction of additional student hostels, a world-class engineering laboratory, a world-class computer laboratory with 24-hour internet service, and a befitting Senate building.

Additionally, he stated that the Dangote Foundation would provide automatic employment to the best graduating students in its various companies across the country.

A total of five eminent Nigerians, who have distinguished themselves in various spheres of human endeavour, were conferred with honorary doctorate degrees (Honoris Causa).

The awardees included Senator Rabi’u Kwankwaso, Alhaji Dahiru Barau Mangal, Dr Ahmed Adeniyi Raji SAN, Prince Engr Arthur Ikpechukwu Eze, and Alhaji Mustapha Ado Muhammad.

In his remarks on behalf of the other awardees, Senator Kwankwaso expressed his appreciation to the university management for deeming them worthy of the honour.

He congratulated the graduating students and urged them to always be good ambassadors of the university wherever they find themselves.

