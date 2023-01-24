A’Ibom First Lady canvases support for PDP candidates

“Ensure you have the card that will guarantee you to vote for all the PDP candidates during the elections”

First lady of Akwa Ibom, Dr Mrs Martha Udom Emmanuel, has called on women from the nine Local Government Areas of Uyo Senatorial District (Akwa Ibom North-East), where the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Pastor Umo Eno hails from, to form a common front to ensure her husband Udom Emmanuel’s succession plans with Pastor Umo Eno is a success.

The wife of the governor made the call at the Thanksgiving Service and endorsement of Pastor Umo Eno/Akon Eyakenyi gubernatorial ticket, as well as other candidates of the PDP, organised by the Uyo Senatorial District Women Forum (USDWF) at Ibom Hall Ground on Tuesday.

Martha Emmanuel, who was the special guest of honour at the event, assured that only Eno and his running mate, Senator Akon Eyakenyi’s ticket remains the sure banker to sustain the legacies of development of the outgoing administration in the State.

She however commended the women for trooping out to endorse the PDP ticket, maintaining that it is only the party’s ticket that would guarantee good governance in the State.

She changed those yet to obtain their Permanent Voter’s Cards, PVCs, to do so as soon as possible noting that the only power at the pools is the PVC.

“Ensure you have the card that will guarantee you to vote for all the PDP candidates during the elections. Without PVC you cannot vote so your support would be in vain,” she admonished.